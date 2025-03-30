Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

Shares of SODI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Solitron Devices has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

