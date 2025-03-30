Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $15.43. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 6,720 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic and administrative services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and patients in Australia, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.