SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,192,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,345 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.30.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 106,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

