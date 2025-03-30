Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 260,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
