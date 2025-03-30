Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 47.2% in March

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPWH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 419,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

