Stage Harbor Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

