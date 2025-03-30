Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.37 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,998,613,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,998,613,729.58884832 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02354032 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $8,638,278.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

