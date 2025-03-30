StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 13.3 %

BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260,574.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

