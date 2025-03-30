StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Trading Down 13.3 %
BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260,574.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About BIOLASE
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.