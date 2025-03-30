StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

