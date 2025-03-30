Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

