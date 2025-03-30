Summit Securities Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

