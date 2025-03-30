Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 46.1% in March

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 128,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 128,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

