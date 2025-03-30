Symbol Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $72.34 million and $143,739.50 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,429,625,184 coins and its circulating supply is 6,138,190,169 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

