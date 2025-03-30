T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $159.14 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $452,721,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.