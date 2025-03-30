Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.18 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $72.18 million and $9.89 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,931,438 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 102,931,438.66729593 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.67858161 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,748,212.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

