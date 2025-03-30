Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) versus Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Financial Contrast

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 1.92 -$4.14 million ($2.57) -1.21 Takeda Pharmaceutical $4,579.02 billion 0.01 $994.06 million $0.40 37.64

Analyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xenetic Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -161.63% -49.51% -43.99% Takeda Pharmaceutical 4.53% 9.39% 4.53%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Xenetic Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

