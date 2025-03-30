Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Lowered by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.04.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

