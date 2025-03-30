Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and traded as low as $27.31. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 333 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
