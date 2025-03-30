Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and traded as low as $27.31. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TATYY

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.