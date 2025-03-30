TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TDH Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 13,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. TDH has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

