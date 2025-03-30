TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TDH Stock Performance
NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 13,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. TDH has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
TDH Company Profile
