Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 7.29% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.93.

About Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

