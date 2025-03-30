Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

