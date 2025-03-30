The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.47 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.22), with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.14.
About The Brighton Pier Group
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
