The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.