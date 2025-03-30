The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
