The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.