Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Announces Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.
Tofutti Brands Stock Performance
Tofutti Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Tofutti Brands has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.
About Tofutti Brands
