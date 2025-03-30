Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Announces Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

Tofutti Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Tofutti Brands has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.