Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,764 shares of company stock worth $1,476,523 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,428,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,929,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.