Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 139.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

