Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,897 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.