Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,503,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 510,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

