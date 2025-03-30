Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after acquiring an additional 975,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $47,685,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

