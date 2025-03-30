Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.