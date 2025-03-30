Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

