Triad Group (LON:TRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.11 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.27). Triad Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,736 shares.
Triad Group Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Triad Group
In related news, insider Alison Lander sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.53), for a total transaction of £19,719 ($25,522.91). Company insiders own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
