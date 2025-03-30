Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 2.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $79,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $62.68 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.