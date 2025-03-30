Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $132.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $150.37.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

