Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $8.45 on Friday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

