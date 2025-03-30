Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases £17,000 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,003.62).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 17.20 ($0.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.32 ($0.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

