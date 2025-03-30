Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $953,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.76.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

