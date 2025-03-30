uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $38.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

uniQure Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $674.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 893,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 794,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

