UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.28 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $258.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.75.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

