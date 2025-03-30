United Bank Acquires 1,589 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

