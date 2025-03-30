United Bank Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Bank increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $350,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

