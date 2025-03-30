United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

UPS opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

