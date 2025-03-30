Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 759,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.69 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

