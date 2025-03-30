USDS (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.65 Million

USDS (USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One USDS token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and $12.65 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.68 or 1.00175091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,559.10 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 7,636,003,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,621,302,356.11805879. The last known price of USDS is 0.99999352 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,342,385.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

