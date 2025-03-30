Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 247769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Valeura Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$550.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$770,200.00. Company insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

