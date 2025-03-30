Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

