Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

