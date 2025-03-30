Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $57.17 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

