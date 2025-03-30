Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

